Kato Kaelin honors Nicole Brown Simpson after O.J. Simpson's death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kato Kaelin is speaking out after the death of O.J. Simpson.

A fixture during O.J.'s 1995 murder trial, Kaelin had a heartfelt message for "the beautiful" Nicole Brown Simpson following the former NFL stars death from cancer at the age of 76.

"May we always cherish her memories," Kaelin said in a video posted to social media April 11. "Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her."

Kaelin—an actor and radio personality who was present on O.J. Simpson's estate when Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman were killed on June 12, 1994—further shared his condolences for O.J. Simpson's children: Arnelle, 55, and Jason, 53, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley, and Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, from his marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson.

"They lost their father," he continued, "and that is never easy."

He also expressed his "love and compassion" for Ron Goldman's parents Fred and Kim Goldman, adding, "I hope you find closure."

O.J. Simpson has died at age 76.

Kaelin (real name Brian Gerard Kaelin) served as one of the witnesses for the prosecution during the 1995 trial as he had been staying at a guest house at O.J. Simpson's Rockingham estate in Los Angeles, according to the Chicago Tribune. Per the outlet, Kaelin's role in the trial took a dramatic turn when Deputy District Attorney Marcia Clark was granted her request to treat him as "a hostile witness" after he flip-flopped on details of his time with O.J. Simpson on the night of the murders.

O.J. Simpson was charged with Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson's murders in 1994—leading to the infamous white Ford Bronco chase on June 17, 1994. However, he was acquitted in October 1995 following the highly-publicized trial.

In the wake of O.J. Simpson's death on April 10, Ron Goldman's father Fred Goldman said the athlete's passing was "no great loss" and is "just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years."