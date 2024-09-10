Traffic

Crash makes Lincoln Tunnel traffic nightmare at height of rush hour

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash investigation snarled traffic at the Lincoln Tunnel at the height of the morning commute.

The Port Authority said in a 6:40 a.m. post on X that delays in the south tube into the city were up to 90 minutes because of an earlier investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened, but a flurry of police activity shut down the north tube for a time.

All routes had been reopened by about 7 a.m. Lingering delays are expected.

Chopper 4 showed heavy backups.

Delays were also being reported through the Holland Tunnel as a result of the police activity in the Lincoln Tunnel. The Port Authority said delays in the Holland Tunnel to New York were up to 60 minutes "due to heavy additional volume from a Lincoln Tunnel incident."

On the George Washington Bridge, the Port Authority was reporting 60-minute delays on the upper level and 45-minute delays on the lower level due to heavy volume Tuesday morning.

NJ Transit, meanwhile, also reported issues on the rails. As of 10 a.m., rail service in and out of Penn Station New York was suspended because of issues with Amtrak overhead wires.

