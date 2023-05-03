A New Jersey boy was granted the wish of a lifetime thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the home renovation team at NBC’s “George to the Rescue.”

James Popelkas, 7 and his sister Rose, 9, both live with congenital muscular dystrophy, a health condition that limits muscle movement and makes it difficult for them to walk.

“They help each other tremendously,” their mother, Lauren Popelkas, said. “[James and Rose are] built-in best friends going through the same thing.”

George to the Rescue Rose (left) and James Popelkas (right) were both diagnosed with congenital muscular dystrophy.

James, like many kids, is a big fan of movies and video games. His dream was to have a home entertainment palace, where he could enjoy his favorite activities without limitation.

“He loves Friday night movie night,” said dad Adam Popelkas.

After James’ wish was granted at the Make-A-Wish castle in Monroe Township, New Jersey, the “George to the Rescue” team got to work.

The room in the family home was transformed into the perfect at-home movie theater, equipped with comfy chairs, a 120-inch television screen, a projector, a fully-stocked snack counter and an old fashioned popcorn machine.

George to the Rescue A room in the family home was transformed into James' dream movie and gaming room.

The room was also fitted with voice recognition technology that allows James and the family to turn on the television and access the video games hands-free.

“We’ve been watching the show for years. We never thought that he’d show up here and bless us with James’ Make-a-Wish,” Adam Popelkas said.

George to the Rescue The kitchen is fully stocked with the family's favorite movie theater snacks.

As for James, he was a bit speechless upon the big reveal – which came on his 7th birthday.

“Our children go through so much. We go through a lot as a family,” Adam Popelkas said. “The anticipation of this very special day and also knowing how much joy and time we’re going to get out of it as a family. So thankful.”

