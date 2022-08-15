Brother of Former NFL Player Aqib Talib Surrenders to Police in Shooting of Youth Football Coach

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday night has surrendered to police.

Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib surrendered late Monday morning at the Dallas County Jail on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder.

Clark Birdsall, Talib's attorney, told NBC 5 that a bond has not yet been set and that his client will likely see a magistrate late Monday afternoon.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life and so he turned himself in today so that he would be able to say his side of the story," Birdsall said.

Over the weekend Talib was named a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach who was fatally shot Saturday night during a reported disagreement between opposing coaches and officials.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Lancaster Community Park on Jefferson Street just before 9 p.m. after dispatchers received multiple calls.

Investigators learned the opposing coaching staffs of two youth football teams were involved in a physical altercation, and one of the individuals involved pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking an adult male, Lancaster police said. No other injuries were reported.

That person was later identified by Lancaster Police as Yaqub Talib, the brother of Aqib Talib, a former NFL cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020.

Following the shooting Hickmon was transported to Methodist Central Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Lancaster Police said several witnesses, including children, were present during the incident and are being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.