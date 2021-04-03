hate crime

Man Wanted for Yelling Anti-Asian Slurs, Spitting at Mom and 3 Kids on Subway: NYPD

Police released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in a hate crime investigation for yelling anti-Asian slurs and spitting at a mother of three on a city subway

Police released images on Saturday of a man wanted in New York City for allegedly yelling anti-Asian slurs and spitting at a mother and her three children on a subway in Times Square on Tuesday.

The incident, under investigation as a hate crime, happened aboard a southbound 5 train around 2:30 p.m. as the train was heading toward the 42nd Street-Times Square station, according to police.

Police said the man began yelling anti-Asian slurs at the 44-year-old woman and her three children and then spat in her direction.

Then the man knocked the woman's phone out of her hand and kicked it through the back door of the subway and onto the tracks while the train was still in motion, police said.

The suspect left the train and exited the station on West 41st Street heading toward 8th Avenue, police said.

The women was taken to Mount Sinai West by EMS for observation.

Surveillance images of the alleged suspect were captured and released by police on Saturday.

