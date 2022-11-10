Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach.

Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South Beach.

According to an arrest report, Dragun was walking around unclothed and causing a disturbance in the pool area of the hotel.

When officers confronted Dragun, they noted she acted arrogant and ended up splashing water on an officer and a security guard, police said.

In bond court Tuesday, a judge asks Dragun how she would like to be addressed.

"She and her," the YouTuber responds.

Transgender social media star Nikita Dragun appeared in Miami-Dade bond court after being arrested for battery of an officer during an incident at a Miami Beach hotel.

Although Dragun's arrest affidavit noted "(Dragun) appears as a female but would like to be recognized as a male."

During her bond court appearance, Dragun asked the judge, "Do I have to stay here in the men’s unit still?"

Her publicist told numerous news outlets that it was "disturbing and dangerous" for Dragun to be held in the men's unit in jail.

But according to Miami-Dade Corrections, Dragun never was.

"Inmate Dragun never made it beyond the booking process prior to release; therefore, she was never placed in a men’s unit," corrections spokesperson Juan Diasgranados said in a statement. "All inmates undergoing our intake process remain in an open seating (open booking) area, in the presence of correctional staff.

Diasgranados added Dragun was placed in a holding cell by herself due to her "high-profile status" before being released, and that she was escorted by an LGBTQ officer throughout her time at the facility.

"Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) is committed to protecting the rights of the transgender community and of all LGBTQ people," the statement read. "MDCR has procedures in place for the appropriate intake, housing, and medical needs of transgender inmates, and we are committed to ensuring that all inmates in our custody, including transgender persons, are treated appropriately throughout our intake, classification and placement process."

NBC 6 reached out to Dragun's publicist and has not heard back.

Her bond was set at $2,000. She has since been released from jail.

Dragun, well-known for her makeup, style and openness about her gender identity and transition, has amassed millions of followers across her YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts.