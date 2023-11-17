Shooting at NH Hospital leaves multiple victims, suspect dead, police say

There were multiple victims after a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord Friday, officials said, noting that the suspect was confirmed dead.

Few details were immediately available, but New Hampshire State Police said there were multiple victims in the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security and Management said, as of 4:40 p.m., the situation was contained and that the suspect was dead.

How many victims were involved and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. Aerial footage from the scene showed a massive law enforcement response.

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.



Gov. Chris Sununu released a brief statement as the situation developed: "This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

New Hampshire Hospital is a state-run acute psychiatric hospital. According to the website, they offer inpatient psychiatric care. According to state data, there are about 150 beds currently occupied at the facility.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.