Crime and Courts

New Zealand police respond to a gunman in an Auckland building. Reports say 6 people are injured

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup

By Nick Perry

Getty Images

New Zealand police responded Thursday to reports that a gunman had fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people had been injured, including a police officer, who was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from colleagues.

Police described it as a “significant incident” but said the situation had been contained to a single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street. Police were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us