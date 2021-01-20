Winning Ticket for $731M Powerball Prize Sold in Maryland

Someone in Maryland is having a very good day.

A ticket sold in the state won the $731 million Powerball prize in Wednesday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest ever jackpot.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

The prize listed is for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which in this case would amount to some $546 million.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

No one had won the Powerball jackpot since mid-September, allowing the prize to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The biggest prize ever was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

It's not yet clear where in Maryland the ticket was sold.

Didn't have the winning ticket? There's still another chance to win big, with the Mega Millions jackpot now up to $970 million, or a $716.3 million cash prize. The next drawing is Friday night.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.