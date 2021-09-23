Only in Florida

Florida Man Tries to Trade Back Vehicle He Stole: Police

Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday

By The Associated Press

CarLotGeneric
Getty Images

A Florida man tried to trade in a vehicle from the same dealership he stole it from, police said.

Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday, NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Employees told officers that a man was trying to trade in his vehicle for a new one. But upon checking the VIN number, they found that the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot a few days earlier.

The man admitted to stealing the vehicle, police said, adding the crime was captured on the dealership’s camera system.

U.S. & World

Debt Ceiling 6 hours ago

EXPLAINER: Understanding the Political Fight Over the US Debt Ceiling

Texas 8 hours ago

WhatsApp, Social Posts Helped Lead Haitian Migrants to Texas

He was arrested on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Only in Floridacar theftcolumbia county
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us