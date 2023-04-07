NYC Warns of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading in Dogs

New York City veterinary facilities are reporting an increase in viral cases infecting dogs that can lead to severe acute gastrointestinal disease and pose as potentially fatal if not treated.

Canine parvovirus (CPV) is highly contagious and can spread through direct contact and contaminated surfaces. Symptoms develop within two to 14 days of infection and include vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, fatigue, fever and abdominal pain.

The New York City Department of Health and Hygiene (DOHMH) released an alert last month noting Animal Care Centers had diagnosed 14 dogs as of March 14, which exceeds the normal number treated in just a single year, according to the release.

Many of the pets were found in the Bronx and Manhattan, but the expected number suggests a surge in certain neighborhoods.

Bond Vet is a veterinary urgent care with several locations across the boroughs. According to Dr. Hannah Lau, a veterinarian at Bond Vet, the number of parvovirus tests tripled from February to March.

"Young, unvaccinated dogs are at highest risk of parvovirus. Any breed of dog can become sick from parvovirus, but Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, American Pit Bull Terriers, English Springer Spaniels, and German Shepherds may see increased risk," Dr. Hannah Lau told NBC New York.

Dr. Lau noted that CPV cannot spread to humans, cats and other at-home pets but can occur in raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Diagnosed dogs should be placed in isolation having their previous environment thoroughly disinfected.

Parvovirus can be tested by stool antigen testing or viral PCR. Treatment depends on individual examinations, but in severe cases, it often includes hospitalization, electrolyte therapy and antibiotics.

Upcoming pet parents should be careful when adopting from a shelter and are encouraged to vaccinate their new family addition.

"Timely and appropriate vaccination is the best way to protect your dog from parvovirus! Prevention of disease is the best medicine. Schedule a wellness exam for your new puppy as soon as possible to discuss vaccination with your veterinarian," said Dr. Lau.