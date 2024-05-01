Injuries reported in crash on Route 72 West in Plainville

Injuries are being reported after a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of Route 72 West in Plainville on Wednesday.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened between Exits 4 and 5 around 5 p.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

State police said two people have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway has since reopened.

