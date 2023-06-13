Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

World champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from complications related to childbirth, an autopsy reportedly found.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida said Bowie, who died at age 32, had a "well developed fetus," with the athlete estimated to have been 8 months pregnant, and was undergoing labor at the time of her death in May, USA Today reported.

The manner of death was ruled natural, the medical examiner's office said, according to USA Today. NBC News has not yet obtained or verified the autopsy report. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office and the Orange County sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday night from NBC News.

The 32-year-old was found at a residence in Orange County after sheriff’s deputies were asked to conduct a wellbeing check on a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.

Officials said possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia, which is the onset of seizures or a coma related to preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

