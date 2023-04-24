Chester County

‘Jackass' Star Bam Margera Is a Wanted Man by Pa. State Police

Professional skateboarder and star of hit show 'Jackass' is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after running into the woods after an alleged assault in Chester County

By Kaamil Jones

tlmd_sabrina_seara_penelope_santillana_135854428764_630x473
Getty Images

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for reality TV star Brandon "Bam" Margera after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation Sunday morning in Chester County.

State police Troop J announced the arrest warrant in a tweet:

Police said Monday troopers from the Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County, around 11 a.m. for a disturbance report.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After an investigation, police determined the "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam" star was involved in a physical altercation that left his victim with minor injuries.

Margera fled the scene into a wooded area before troopers arrived and has not been seen since, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at the non-emergency number 610-268-2022.

U.S. & World

Hunter Biden 15 mins ago

Hunter Biden's Legal Team Turns Sights on Former Trump Aide and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

media 24 mins ago

CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says He Has Been Fired

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Chester County
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us