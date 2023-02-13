Brooklyn

U-Haul Driver in Custody After Violent Rampage Through Brooklyn Injures 4

At least a dozen police vehicles surrounded the U-Haul truck on a Brooklyn corner Monday morning; there was no word on a motive

By Jonathan Dienst, Myles Miller and Tom Winter

Police surround U-Haul truck used in suspected hit-and-run.
Four people were injured Monday, at least one gravely, following a U-Haul driver's rampage through several Brooklyn neighborhoods, police officials said.

Authorities allege the truck driver plowed into the pedestrians, three of which were on mopeds, during a chaotic driver through the borough's Bay Ridge and Sunset Park neighborhoods. Most of the injuries were minor, but at least one of the people hospitalized was said to be in grave condition.

It wasn't immediately clear where the inciting incident occurred, but police chased the truck driver down near Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue.

By 11:30 a.m., police had the truck stopped, surrounded on a corner between Red Hook and Carroll Gardens, and its driver was taken into custody.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the vehicular assaults.

"We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident," Councilman Justin Brannan, who represents Red Hook, tweeted.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

