Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1.09 billion after no big winner Monday

Powerball's most recent billion-dollar sweepstakes continues.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.09 billion for Wednesday's drawing after no one won the $1 billion grand prize on Monday.

Wednesday's jackpot will come with an estimated $527.3 million one-time cash payment option in lieu of the larger sum being paid out with 30 payments over 29 years.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. As a result of no winner Saturday, there have now have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. EST.

