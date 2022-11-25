Prime Suspect in Walmart Shooting Left Note Addressed to God, Police Say

The prime suspect in the mass shooting that left six people dead at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, left a “death note” addressed to God on his phone, police said Friday.

The 31-year-old man said his actions were not planned, but things had fallen into place like he was being led by Satan, in the rambling note that was released by the Chesapeake Police Department on Friday. Bing added that he had failed to listen to the Holy Spirit.

In the document, Bing also said that he had lost his dignity after his phone was hacked. Signing off, he asked for God’s forgiveness for what he was about to do.

A disgruntled Walmart employee killed at least six people inside a Virginia store before taking his own life.

