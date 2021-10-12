The US postal service, FedEx and UPS have all released their deadlines for packages and holiday cards to arrive by December 25 and the theme is all the same: send them early.
With supply chain issues already causing issues and complications for holiday shopping and the postal service intentionally delaying delivery times as part of a restructuring plan, the usual shipping rush may be more complex than usual.
Below, the major deadlines for each of the services:
US Postal Service
- December 15: USPS retail ground service
- December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
- December 17: First-class packages
- December 18: Priority Mail
- December 23: Priority Mail Express
For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.
UPS
- December 21: 3-Day Select
- December 22: 2nd Day Air services
- December 23: Next-day Air services
- For ground shipping, UPS says to check the website for a quote
For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.
FedEx
- December 9: Ground & Freight economy
- December 15: Ground & Home delivery
- December 21: Express Saver
- December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM
- December 23: Overnight services
- December 24: Same-day services
For more options, see the full FedEx list here.
Dates may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases. Visit each site for guidelines.