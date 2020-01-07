Dozens of Vehicles Involved in Massive Pileup in Maine; Injuries Reported

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 95 near Carmel, Maine Tuesday morning that left one person with serious injuries and others hurt, authorities said.

Maine State Police said some 30 vehicles were involved in the crash on Interstate 95 north by mile marker 174, which occurred at around 7:45 a.m.

One person was transported to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries and a multiple others suffered injuries, state police said.

Initial reports suggest "blinding sun" caused the crash that began the chain reaction, state police said.

Several hundred motorists were stranded behind the the scene, until the highway reopened late Tuesday morning.

Maine Forest Rangers and a Ranger helicopter are assisting @MEStatePolice at a multi-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Carmel. #MEFire — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) January 7, 2020

Authorities said both northbound lanes reopened around 11:15 a.m. Commuters were earlier advised to seek alternate routes.

News Center Maine reported several people were injured, citing police.

State police earlier said up to 60 vehicles had been involved, but later revised the number.