2024 paris olympics

Olympic greats Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Suni Lee to compete in Hartford next week

By Bob Connors

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.

Olympic superstars Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas will all be in Hartford next week competing at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic. All three have officially registered for the event being held May 17-18 at the XL Center.

It will be the first time in history that three Olympic all-around gold medalists will compete head to head in the same event, according to USA Gymnastics.

The Core Hydration Classic ramps up the process for gymnasts to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Team that will represent the USA in Paris in July and August.

The event in Hartford will be the final competition for the gymnasts to qualify for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships in Forth Worth, Texas May 30 to June 2. At the Texas event, the national team roster will be chosen to attend the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota July 27-30.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Douglas was the all-around Olympic champion in London in 2012, Biles won the all-around gold in Rio in 2016, and Lee is the reigning all-around gold medalist from Tokyo in 2021.

Olympic gymnasts Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles will also be competing in Hartford.

The two-day event will see junior participants competing on Friday, May 17, and the senior gymnasts, including Biles, Douglas, and Lee, will compete on Saturday, May 18.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 paris olympics 9 hours ago

Give Sha'Carri Richardson her brisket. Olympians share their cheat foods

2024 paris olympics May 4

Sha'Carri Richardson tells Cardi B she's ‘locked in' for Paris Olympics: ‘Every little detail counts'

You can see the full registered field here.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26 and continue through the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11. NBC and Peacock will have round-the-clock coverage of the Paris Olympics.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympicsUSA Gymnastics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us