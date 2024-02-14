At least 10 people were struck by gunfire after shots rang out near Kansas City's Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade and rally.

The parade, which ended with a rally near Union Station, had just wrapped up on Wednesday when reports of shots fired emerged in the area.

According to Kansas City police, shots were fired near a parking garage to the west of Union Station, with paradegoers scrambling for cover amid the gunfire.

Officials with the fire department say at least 10 people were hit by gunfire, but that number could change as more information emerges.

Officers coordinated to evacuate individuals from the area and from inside Union Station following the shooting. Multiple calls went out on loudspeakers asking paradegoers to leave the area, according to NBC News.

According to the latest information from the Kansas City Fire Department, at least 10 people were injured amid the shooting, though it is unclear how many of those were struck by gunfire.

In a later update, officials said that officers were working to clear Union Station, and that those inside were being slowly led outside from the building.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.