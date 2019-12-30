VIDEO: Sinkhole Opens in Pa., Swallows Up SUV

A driver managed to escape serious injuries after a sinkhole swallowed up an SUV traveling in the middle of a street in Easton, Pennsylvania.
A water main break led to the sinkhole opening up at James and East Kleinhans streets around 1:30 p.m. Monday. An SUV that was traveling in the area then fell in the hole.
The driver was able to get out and didn’t suffer serious injuries.
Crews eventually removed the vehicle from the sinkhole. The street remains blocked off as repairs continue.