sinkhole

VIDEO: Sinkhole Opens in Pa., Swallows Up SUV

A driver managed to escape serious injuries after a sinkhole swallowed up an SUV traveling in the middle of a street in Easton, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A driver managed to escape serious injuries after a sinkhole swallowed up an SUV traveling in the middle of a street in Easton, Pennsylvania.

A water main break led to the sinkhole opening up at James and East Kleinhans streets around 1:30 p.m. Monday. An SUV that was traveling in the area then fell in the hole.

The driver was able to get out and didn’t suffer serious injuries.

U.S. & World

shooting 1 hour ago

Church Shooting, Hanukkah Stabbing Spur Calls for More Security in Places of Worship

Iraq 18 mins ago

’Death to America’: Iraqi Supporters of Iran-Backed Militia Attack US Embassy

Crews eventually removed the vehicle from the sinkhole. The street remains blocked off as repairs continue.

This article tagged under:

sinkholePennsylvaniaeaston
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us