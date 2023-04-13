New Surveillance Video Shows Kidnapping of California Woman in Mexico

The FBI on Thursday released new surveillance footage in connection with last year's kidnapping of a Bay Area woman in Mexico.

Monica de Leon Barba, 29, of San Mateo was kidnapped on Nov. 29, 2022, when she was walking home from work with her dog in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, according to the FBI's San Francisco office.

One surveillance video clip shared by the FBI shows Monica walking her dog right before she was kidnapped. The clip also shows three vehicles believed to be connected to the kidnapping: a silver Volkswagen Jetta, a gray Dodge Charger and a white Chevrolet Suburban.

A second video clip shows the alleged kidnappers and the vehicles. The FBI said Monica was confronted by several suspects and forced into the Jetta. The suspects then drove away in the three cars.

The video also shows Monica's dog running loose in the street. The dog was later found safe and recovered by a family member, the FBI said.

Based on the video footage, the FBI believes at least five suspects were involved in the kidnapping: a male in dark clothing, a male in a white shirt and jeans, a male in dark clothing sitting in the backseat of the Suburban, a male in a dark shirt believed to be the driver of the Charger and the presumed driver of the Suburban.

"The FBI is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Monica and returning her safely to her family," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp said in a statement. "We believe these videos may help generate new public tips to assist in our investigation. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to Monica’s recovery. If you know anything, please come forward to law enforcement."

Monica is 5-foot-7 and 240 pounds, and she has brown hair and brown eyes, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about Monica's location is encouraged to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate. People can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324.