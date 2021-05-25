Suspicious Package With White Powder Sent to Sen. Rand Paul's Kentucky Home

A suspicious package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., NBC News reports.

"I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," tweeted Paul.

While he did not call out any celebrity by name, on Sunday, pop star Richard Marx tweeted that he would buy drinks for Paul’s neighbor, who was arrested and charged with assaulting Paul in 2017 over a dispute about yard waste.

It was not immediately known whether Paul, a Libertarian who caucuses with Republicans, was in Kentucky when the package arrived. The envelope was being examined for harmful substances and investigated by the FBI and Capitol Police, his office told NBC News

