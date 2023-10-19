T-Mobile could soon move some customers to more expensive plans unless they opt out

T-Mobile will soon run a test that will automatically switch some customers, who are on older unlimited plans, to more expensive rate plans, unless they choose to opt out.

“Though we haven’t kicked it off yet, this would be a small-scale test where we reach out to a small subset of customers who are on older rate plans to let them know they have the opportunity to move to newer, better plans with more features and more value,” T-Mobile said in a Wednesday statement.

Customers on the older unlimited One, Simple/Select Choice, Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus plans could be switched to the Go5G plan.

The new plan will increase the cost per line by $10, or $5 with auto pay, according to USA Today. The Go5G plans start at $75 a month per phone line.

"Eligible customers would hear from us when this starts," T-Mobile said. "No customer accounts will be changed until then."

To opt out of the service change, users can call the T-Mobile customer service line at 1-800-937-8997.

The company prides itself on its “Price Lock” guarantee for billing accounts activated after April 28, 2022.

The guarantee pledges not to raise the price of regular monthly rate plans for their Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Go5G, Base Essentials, Essential Savings, Essentials, Magenta, MAX, 55+, Military, First Responder, Unlimited and Lite Home Internet and Business Unlimited plans.