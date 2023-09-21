retirement

These tri-state cities are among the worst places to retire to in US

By Tom Shea

Donell Woodson/Getty Images

Those looking for a place to spend their golden years may be better off looking outside of the New York City area, according to the findings of a recent study.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across the country, and a few tri-state cities were ranked among the worst in the U.S., they found.

Newark was ranked 181st overall, just one spot ahead of the city that rated the lowest of all, Stockton, California. New Jersey's largest city had particularly poor grades for affordability (172) and quality of life (165), and didn't exactly overperform in the other two contributing categories, health care (102) and activities (82).

Just four spots ahead of Newark was Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to WalletHub. While it did have great marks for health care (18), it finished no better than 146th in any of the other three categories used to determine the rankings.

Jersey City and Yonkers were ranked 161st and 160th, respectively, while New Haven was ranked 150th.

NYC finished with the best marks of any tri-state city, though that isn't saying much. The five boroughs were rated 135th overall, and received high marks for activities (19) and quality of life (20), and was above average in health care (76). But predictably, it suffered when it comes to affordability, being rated dead last of all cities. It was tied with multiple cities for the worst cost of living, WalletHub found.

While the tri-state didn't come out with great marks in the study overall, it seems California fared even worse. Four of the bottom eight cities were located in the Golden State (Stockton, Bakersfield), San Bernardino and Rancho Cucamonga). Fresno and Fontana were only ranked slightly better.

This article tagged under:

retirementConnecticutNew JerseyNew York CityNewark
