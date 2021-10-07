The Timberview High School student accused of opening fire inside the school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, was released from the Tarrant County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Timothy George Simpkins faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released after paying a $75,000 bond. He is represented by Dallas attorney Bret Schmidt, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told NBC 5.

Simpkins surrendered to Arlington police, with his attorney, without incident hours after the incident inside the South Arlington high school campus, which belongs in the Mansfield ISD.

Investigators said there was a fight between students in a classroom on the second floor of the school when Simpkins pulled out a gun, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said Wednesday prior to Simpkins' arrest.

Arlington Police Department

A total of four people were hurt, including two students and two adults.

As of Thursday morning, Arlington police said two of the four people wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized. One 15-year-old boy was listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man, who responded to the teacher's cry for help and ran into the classroom to help diffuse the situation, was listed Thursday in good condition.

A third person, a teen girl, was treated for minor abrasions and was released from the hospital Wednesday evening, police said. A fourth person, a pregnant woman, was hurt but did not require treatment at a hospital.

Mansfield ISD confirmed Wednesday afternoon that school is canceled at Mansfield Timberview HS on Thursday.

Arlington police also announced Wednesday that a .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the streets of Grand Prairie. An ATF spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon, the recovered firearm is in the process of being traced. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there is no confirmation of the recovered firearm being the same one used in the shooting. ATF is awaiting ballistic testing information.

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in the ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

The shooting Wednesday happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May 2018 when a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.