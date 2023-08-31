Trump campaign aide told police officers to ‘go hang yourself' at Jan. 6 riot

The No. 2 official in New Hampshire on Donald Trump's presidential campaign told police to kill themselves in an expletive-ridden Jan. 6 video shot close to the U.S. Capitol, according to a recording posted this month by an X account associated with the "Sedition Hunters," a group of online sleuths who have helped authorities identify hundreds of people present that day.

"If you are a police officer and are going to abide by unconstitutional bulls---, I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself because you’re a piece of s---," Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Trump's campaign in New Hampshire, says in the video. "Go f--- yourself."

Trump 2024 Campaign NH deputy director Dylan Quattrucci on Jan 6, 2021, at the Capitol (foul language warning) https://t.co/aH8yoVuXCH @AdamSextonWMUR pic.twitter.com/S9w9I5IBRv — TheRealJ6 (@SeditionHunters) August 11, 2023

Four officers who responded to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot later died by suicide. Earlier this month, the Justice Department determined that one of those officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty as part of a process that awards survivor benefits to his widow.

Two people who are familiar with Quattrucci confirmed to NBC News that the man in the video is him. The video shows him wearing the same outfit that he was wearing in tweets he posted that day that were first surfaced by WMUR.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

