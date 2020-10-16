Trump Is ‘Legitimizing' Hate Incidents Against Asian Americans: UN Experts

United Nations experts issued a mandate expressing “serious concern” regarding heightened racist and xenophobic attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the document made public this week, experts appointed by the Human Rights Council wrote that violence and attacks against people of Asian descent have reached an “alarming level” since the start of the outbreak. They also wrote that the reports indicate officials have taken insufficient action to mitigate the severity of the situation.

Based on the information provided to them, “U.S. authorities have utterly failed to take the steps required to detect, monitor, and prevent racist and xenophobic incidents,” the experts wrote. “One result of this state of impunity is that, many victims of such attacks are reportedly reluctant to seek justice.”

