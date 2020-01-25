Two People Found Dead in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

Two people were found dead in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park by rangers searching for a person reported to be suicidal, NBC News reports.
The park, which is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Denver, received a report Friday afternoon that a person who was suicidal might be in the park, according to a park press release.
That individual's vehicle was found near Upper Beaver Meadows Road. Later, the person rangers were searching for along with a second individual were found dead, the park said.
Authorities have not released their identities, and a coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine their causes of death.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.