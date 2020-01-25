Colorado

Two People Found Dead in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

The park, which is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Denver, received a report Friday afternoon that a person who was suicidal might be in the park, according to a park press release

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Two people were found dead in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park by rangers searching for a person reported to be suicidal, NBC News reports.

The park, which is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Denver, received a report Friday afternoon that a person who was suicidal might be in the park, according to a park press release.

That individual's vehicle was found near Upper Beaver Meadows Road. Later, the person rangers were searching for along with a second individual were found dead, the park said.

U.S. & World

impeachment 2 hours ago

Trump Lawyer Argues Dems Want to ‘Overturn’ Last Election

impeachment 23 mins ago

In Recording Trump Asks How Long Ukraine Can Resist Russians

Authorities have not released their identities, and a coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine their causes of death.

Get more from NBC News

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article tagged under:

ColoradoDenver
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us