Riviera Beach

2 Killed in Florida Shooting After Funeral

One of the deceased victims was a 15-year-old boy

WPTV-TV

Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

One of the deceased victims was a 15-year-old boy. The other was a man.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the shooting occurred after a funeral at Victory City Church.

According to a press release tweeted out by Riviera Beach Police, a female victim was shot and transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

They say another juvenile victim was shot and is being treated for their injuries.

Police say ShotSpotter technology detected 13 shots during this incident.

So far no arrests have been made.

The incident is currently under investigation.

