Arkansas

Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Drunkenly Entering Random Woman's Home and Sleeping in Her Bed, Police Say

John R. Tyson, son of company chairman John H. Tyson, was found in the Arkansas home on Sunday at around 2 a.m. and arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication

John R. Tyson
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

The chief financial officer of Tyson Foods and son of the company's chairman was arrested in Arkansas over the weekend after he entered a random woman’s home while intoxicated and fell asleep in her bed, according to police.

John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep at the home in the 400 block N. Mock Ave of Fayetteville on Sunday at 2:05 a.m., according to the preliminary arrest report. Tyson’s headquarters is located in Springdale, about 10 miles northeast of Fayetteville.

A college-aged woman who lived in the home called police about a potential burglary saying she believed she left the front door unlocked and returned home to find “a male she did not know asleep in her bed.” A responding officer entered the home and found Tyson’s clothing on the floor and identified him by an ID found in his wallet.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

ArkansasTyson Foods
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us