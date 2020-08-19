Iran

Trump: US Demands Restoration of UN Sanctions Against Iran

The "snapback" allows participants to demand the restoration of all U.N. sanctions in a complicated procedure that cannot be blocked by a veto

By Matthew Lee, Deb Riechmann and Edith M. Lederer

Flags by the UN headquarters ahead of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly
Valery Sharifulin/TASS

The United States will demand Thursday that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, a move that follows America's embarrassing defeat to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

The administration’s insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute. It's possible that the U.S. call will be ignored by other U.N. members — an outcome that could call into question the U.N. Security Council’s ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions.

"It’s a snap back,” Trump said Wednesday.

Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to present the U.S. demand to reimpose the sanctions, accusing Iran of significant non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal. Other nations claim the U.S. has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IranDonald TrumpUnited Nations
