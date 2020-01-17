Iran

US Troops Injured in Iran Strikes After Soleimani Killing, Pentagon Updates

Eleven service members have been transported to two hospitals, in Germany and Kuwait, for follow-up screening, a U.S. official said

Rubble and debris are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra

Several U.S. service members were treated for concussions after Iran launched ballistic missiles earlier this month in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack ... several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

"All personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate are transported to a higher level of care," Urban said.

In the days after the attack, 11 service members have been transported to two hospitals, in Germany and Kuwait, for follow-up screening, Urban said.

This article tagged under:

IranPentagon
