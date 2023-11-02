When an average American worker stays at the same job for less than five years these days, Leroy Brown’s unique professional background may be surprising to some.

After serving in the U.S. Army for two years after high school, Brown has been working at the Los Angeles International Service Center, an international mail processing facility for the United States Postal Service, since Dec. 31, 1955.

That’s a total of 70 years of service for the federal government.

“I’m satisfied,” Brown responded when asked what the best part of his job was. “The Postal Service gave me a job to take care of my family.”

No matter how much one may love his or her profession, working at the same job for nearly seven decades is no small feat. But Brown doesn’t think his work history is anything special.

“This is just what I do every day,” Brown nonchalantly said. “I still take care myself. I drive myself. I walk the street like my doctor wants me to.”

Other 90-year-olds may consider taking it easy, but Brown has no immediate plans to hang up his boots because he doesn’t want to be a “couch potato.”

“[The job] keeps me busy and active, and I’m around people.”

Brown's work ethic and commitment are not going unnoticed by his much younger co-workers, including his new manager, according to Natashi Garvins, a communications specialist with the USPS.

“[The manager] is very protective of him,” Garvins said. “She brings him a Snickers bar every day because he like Snickers. And she makes sure they have one-on-one time every day before she gets her day started.”

Brown’s dedication and hard work didn’t start overnight. A sense of responsibility and diligence were instilled in him by his mother while he was growing up in Louisiana in the 1930s and 1940s.

When he was 12 years old, Brown’s mother began sending him to summer school when other kids were playing in the neighborhood or enjoying relaxed summer months.

“In June, July and August, kids played except my mother sent me to trade school,” Brown looked back while quietly chuckling. “That’s how I learned to type and do office work. I didn’t appreciate that then. But when I went to the military, they saw my record. Now I’m doing the same thing I did in the military.”

In addition to the professional tenacity, Brown said he was blessed with good health. And to maintain his physique, he exercises by walking and bowling.

When workers these days are more likely to go from one job to another with a few years, Brown offered a piece of advice.

“Do the best at your ability. It’s not that hard coming to work!”