Vermont's First Trans Lawmaker Gets Engaged at Rainbow-Lit White House

Vermont Rep. Taylor Small, the state’s first transgender lawmaker, got engaged to her partner, Carsen Russell, while the White House was lit with rainbow lights on Tuesday.

The two traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act, a federal bill that will provide additional protection for same-sex marriages.

As the event was wrapping up, Russell said he asked Small if she wanted to take a photo. Then he got down on one knee. “I was just like, ‘I want to spend my life with you, and will you marry me?’” Russell told NBC News on Friday in a joint interview with Small.

Small recalled saying yes “immediately.”

We’re officially en-GAY-ged! 💍🏳️‍🌈



After @potus signed the #RespectForMarriageAct my partner of almost 4 years, Carsen, proposed to me on the South Lawn of the @whitehouse. I, of course, said YES and could not think of a more fitting way to celebrate this moment. #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/cKdSDHhRCc — Rep. Taylor Small (@TaylorSmallVT) December 15, 2022

Small, who was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in 2020 and re-elected in November, said it was a “full-circle” moment for the couple, who met in Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, in December 2017 at a drag show.

