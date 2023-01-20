Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver

Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where damage was seen to the overpass and the tractor trailer was completely upside down on the highway below on the westbound lanes of I-287 as debris was all around. The Purchase Fire Department was among first responders on the scene.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation found that "the tractor-trailer was on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when the driver lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes." Debris was left stretching across all lanes of traffic after the truck pancaked on the road.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"As soon as the dispatch came in, you knew it was something significant, and you knew it was bad," said White Plains Deputy Fire Chief Adam Caponera. "It’s one of those things as a firefighter, everything drops and immediately guys get in that work mode. They know what they have to do and they can’t get there fast enough.”

Caponera said firefighters and police officers from across Westchester County went to work, using the jaws of life to free the driver of the van that was had its front end crushed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer died, while an occupant from another vehicle on I-287 was taken to the hospital, police said.

The State Police identified Thursday the deceased tractor-trailer driver as Nathan L. Montalvo, 42 of Guilford, Conn.

The injured motorist is identified as Aris Guerrero, 37, of West Hempstead, New York, police said. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to New York State Police, the road closures as a result of the "serious motor vehicle crash" were "expected to be significant." Eastbound traffic was being diverted on Westchester Avenue, while all westbound lanes remained closed at Exit 9 as of Wednesday evening.

Traffic Advisory: All lanes I-287 W/B closed at the I-684 interchange following a serious motor vehicle crash. Two lanes open on I-287 E/B. Road closure expected to be significant. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 18, 2023

It was not clear when all lanes would reopen fully. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact their assigned investigator at 914-769-2600.