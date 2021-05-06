Woman Accused of Setting Home on Fire With Person Inside, Watching It Burn From Lawn Chair

A Maryland woman was charged with attempted murder, arson and assault after witnesses said they saw her set a house on fire while a person was trapped in its basement. The person in the basement was able to escape, NBC News reports.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that on April 29, witnesses observed Gail J. Metwally, 47, "setting multiple fires within the home" and then watching the home burn while she sat in a chair on the lawn.

Metwally was arrested near the home in Elkton shortly after the incident and charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault and other counts, the fire marshal said in a statement.

