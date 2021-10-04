Shot Fired in Times Square Subway Station Hours After Woman Gets Pushed Into Train: Cops

The NYPD responded to reports of gunfire in the Times Square subway station hours after a woman was shoved into a train at the same hub at the height of Monday's morning rush, police say, though the latter case appears accidental.

One police officer at the scene near 40th Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:20 p.m. told News 4 it appears the gunshot victim inadvertently wounded himself, though the investigation is still in its early stages. No information on the potential legality of that weapon was immediately available.

There's also no indication the two cases are connected. The NYPD said officers were on scene both above- and below-ground as they investigated the shooting.

They said a man in his 30s appeared to have been shot in the leg on a southbound platform. People were advised to expect a heavy emergency presence in the area.

NYPD officers are on-scene, both street-level and below-ground at the Times Square subway station as we investigate a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The public should expect to see numerous emergency personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/V3Wwzg80zL — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 4, 2021

The officers who responded to the shooting were the same officers said to have responded to the subway shove on the northbound 1/2/3 line, at the 42nd Street area of the Seventh Avenue station, roughly four hours earlier.

In that case, authorities say it appears another woman pushed the victim into the train just after 8:15 a.m., though they stress the investigation is still preliminary.

The straphanger was shoved into the side of the train but didn't fall on the tracks, officials said. She suffered facial injuries and is expected to be OK, police said.

There is an active investigation at the Times Square subway complex after a passenger was pushed into the side of a 3-train as it entered the station this morning. Thankfully, the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. If you were a witness or have info, contact @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/FiwPO0QEko — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 4, 2021

Cops say the woman thought to have pushed her was last seen wearing black sneakers and beige pants with a multicolored scarf.

There was no indication that subway service in the area was affected by the investigation into the shove.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.