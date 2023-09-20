Woman rescued from inside Michigan outhouse toilet after climbing in to retrieve Apple Watch

A woman was rescued from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch.

First responders were called Tuesday to the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County’s Bagley Township when the woman was heard yelling for help, state police said Wednesday in a release.

The woman told police she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet, and lowered herself inside to retrieve it but could not get out.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, state police troopers and local emergency responders removed the toilet and pulled the woman to safety using a strap.

State police urge anyone who loses an item in an outhouse toilet to avoid retrieving it from inside the “containment area,” the release said.