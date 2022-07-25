Woman Hospitalized After Opening Fire Inside Dallas Love Field Airport

What to Know Gunfire was reported inside Dallas Love Field Airport just after 11 a.m.

A woman was transported from the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue after police say she fired several rounds inside the airport. Witnesses told NBC 5 that the woman said something about her marriage before the shooting.

Rockwall Chief of Police Max Geron was in the TSA security line and told NBC 5 he heard several shots near a ticket counter.

Coming Tuesday: Dallas Police are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. Live video from that update will appear in the player at the top of this article.

A woman pulled out a gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning and began shooting toward the ceiling, police say, halting flight operations for several hours Monday. The woman, who witnesses said was yelling about her marriage, was confronted and shot by a Dallas police officer. No other injuries have been reported.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the woman, identified by police Monday afternoon as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and that once inside she went into a restroom and changed clothes.

Garcia said the woman exited the restroom wearing a hoody or something other than what she arrived in, pulled out a gun and started firing several shots. Most of the shots, Garcia said, appeared to be directed toward the ceiling.

"At this point, we don't know where exactly the individual was aiming. From what we are seeing she was aiming at the ceiling," Garcia said. " There are several rounds that were found."

According to the airport, officers working inside confronted Odufuwa at about 11:23 a.m. and shot her in her lower extremities. The woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. No further information about her or the motivation behind the shooting or who dropped her off at the airport has been confirmed by police.

Dallas Police are expected to provide an update in the investigation at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and Garcia said he expected elements to change as more is learned about what happened. Dallas Police said they do not plan to release any other statements until Tuesday afternoon. The Dallas FBI and ATF are assisting Dallas Police in the investigation. The FAA told NBC 5 that the incident is a police matter.

The shooting wasn't the first violent incident at the airport. In 2016, a police officer shot and wounded a man outside of Love Field after police said he advanced toward the officer with large landscaping rocks in his hands after battering his ex-girlfriend's car with a traffic cone and rocks as she dropped him off at the airport.

WITNESS SAYS SHOOTER SAID HER HUSBAND WAS CHEATING

Colby James spoke with NBC 5 Monday afternoon and said he was standing near the woman when she pulled out a gun and started shooting.

James said the woman said she had an announcement to make and said something about her husband cheating.

"She basically said her announcement, talking about her husband was cheating or something. And she basically said she was about to blow this sucker up. After she said that she pulled out a gun. She fired the first shot in the air and basically, everybody scattered," James said. "We were running. There were 10-12 more shots after that."

Karen Warner told The Dallas Morning News that she was checking in for her flight when she heard a loud argument about 20 feet (6 meters) behind her, followed by a gunshot. Then she started running.

"I heard about 10 more shots while I was running away," said Warner, who couldn't discern what the argument was about.

Cell phone video shared with NBC 5 showed travelers in the secure area of the airport on the ground, behind chairs at the gates and sheltering in place while the shooting unfolded.

ROCKWALL CHIEF PASSING THROUGH SECURITY WHEN SHOTS WERE FIRED

Max Geron, Chief of Police in Rockwall, told NBC 5 in a phone interview Monday morning that he and his family were going through security when they heard gunshots.

Geron said a number of shots were heard near a baggage or ticket counter area. He said he grabbed his kids and that the TSA agents responded quickly by shuffling travelers into secure areas.

He said the TSA then got word that "the shooter was down" and they were evacuated out of the airport and sequestered in an outdoor location.

GROUND STOP, DELAYS AT DALLAS LOVE FIELD

All inbound flights to Love Field, which is one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's two major airports, were held at their departure points until 2:30 p.m. Monday The airport suspended airport operations during the investigation but said at about 3:45 p.m. that flight operations had resumed.

Travelers were still encouraged to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Love Field said at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon that while operations at the airport were suspended passengers were moved out of the terminal to be rescreened by the TSA. Video from inside the airport Monday afternoon showed a congested scene with travelers filling the lobby area near ticketing and baggage claim.

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement early Monday afternoon saying they "paused all departures and arrivals as we wait for additional information from authorities" and that "there’s no greater priority for us than the safety of our employees and customers, all of which are reportedly safe."

Lynn Lunsford, with the FAA, told NBC 5 after noon Monday that there was no immediate estimate Monday afternoon on the number of flights diverted due to the incident.

