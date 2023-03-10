Aid in Dying Bill Goes to Senate, House for Legislative Consideration

The Aid in Dying Bill, or Senate Bill 1076, will now advance to the Senate and House of Representatives for consideration.

The Public Health Committee passed the medical aid in dying legislation on Friday. It would allow diagnosed terminally ill patients with limited remaining lifespans to voluntarily request medical assistance to end their lives.

Aid in dying legislation has been introduced several times over the past 30 years but has not made it past the committee. Now, it'll head to the Senate and House floor for further consideration.

"As a physician, my own understanding of this legislation has evolved in recent years. We need to make sure citizens in impossible circumstances have options to approach their ends of life as they would prefer. I am confident that this bill has been drafted with safeguards against abuse and respect for citizens across our state and hope to discuss it further with my colleagues," said State Sen. Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor), Senate chair of the Public Health Committee.

If passed, the bill would apply to adults who have lived in the state for at least one year, have been diagnosed with a terminal illness with six months or less to live, have received counseling, and have voluntarily expressed a wish to receive medical aid in dying by submitting two separate written requests to their physician.

Requests could be canceled at any time. Once you're deemed qualified, the attending physician would administer the medication to the patient and they would be able to administer the medication themself.

Aid in dying legislation has been authorized in 10 states and in Washington D.C.