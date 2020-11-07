‘Congrats President Biden!!' : Supporters Cheer Joe Biden's Victory

Celebrities, activists, politicians and foreign leaders took to social media on Saturday morning to congratulate Democrat Joe Biden on beating Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.
The 77-year-old Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
He becomes the oldest president-elect and brings with him a history-making vice president-elect in Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve in the nation's second-highest office.
Take a look at the social media reaction to their victory:
