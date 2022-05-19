Governor Lamont Discusses Successes and Challenges for Business Owners

Governor Ned Lamont hit the road on Thursday to stop by smaller communities in the state.

The governor stopped in areas such as Colebrook, North Canaan and Canton. He traveled around the region meeting with business owners and local leaders.

Things are already buzzing at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, which just opened a new spot in Canton.

“I think after COVID-19 everybody has a dog,” said Renata Sepe, Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming owner.

Sepe also mentioned that small businesses could use some help these days.

On Thursday, Sepe showed off her store to Lamont on one of his stops in town.

“They're feeling pretty positive as we get slowly on the backside of COVID-19, people come into the stores,” Lamont said.

But there are challenges, including supply chain troubles and inflation.

Rising prices have been a focus for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski who calls it, “Biden/Lamont Inflation.”

“This is not just a federal issue, this is a Connecticut issue. Governor Lamont needs to step up and admit that inflation is a problem and more importantly, he needs to do something about it. Because to date, a $600 million tax cut with 50% of it going away is not doing much,” Stefanowski said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Lamont pushed back saying he’s taken steps to cut taxes, including gas taxes, and thinks it’s important to hold down health care and education costs.

Lamont also said rising costs are happening around the country and beyond.

“Little Connecticut can't do much about inflation. It's a worldwide phenomenon. It starts with the supply chain in China. Look at the energy prices. Now you've got Putin cutting down agriculture in Ukraine and beyond. What I could do is make Connecticut a little more affordable,” Lamont said.

A Quinnipiac University poll that just came out on Wednesday found 80% of Americans aren’t happy with the economy and even more think a recession is possible. Some say it's even likely in the next year.