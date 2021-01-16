Capitol Riot

Pennsylvania GOP Lawmakers Fostered False Election Allegations That Fueled Capitol Riot

Rioters who supported Trump cited false allegations about election issues in Pennsylvania — shared by some of the state’s own Republican lawmakers — as a reason to “storm the Capitol”

A protester holds a Betsy Ross Three Percent flag during a demonstration

Conspiracy theories about the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania appear to have made it the unfortunate ground zero of much of the discord the country has seen since President Donald Trump lost the November election.

Rioters who supported Trump cited false allegations about election fraud in Pennsylvania — shared by some of the state’s own Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and state Sen. Doug Mastriano — as a reason to “storm the Capitol” on Jan. 6.

Now statehouses across the country, including the one in Pennsylvania, are bracing for additional confrontations in the coming days.

The state where the country’s democracy was founded, Pennsylvania saw members of Congress object to its electors even as broken glass still littered the floor of the Capitol hours after the riot ended, perpetuating doubts among Trump supporters about the integrity of the state’s election.

