Secretary of the State, Senator Murphy to Speak on Election Security

The Secretary of the State will hold a news conference this morning with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy to discuss the November election and efforts the state is making.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of states have expanded access to mail-in voting, which President Donald Trump has openly criticized.

Connecticut, for the first time, is allowing any voter who that wants to vote by absentee because of the pandemic.

The state is sending out absentee ballot applications to all 2.1 million registered voters early this month and the applications are expected to show up in your mailbox in mid-September.

“This year, and this year only, you can check the box that says I am worried about COVID- 19,” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, said.

Len Besthoff takes a look at the process of voting by absentee ballot in Connecticut.

“You should get one in the mail. If you don’t get one in the mail, you can get one from our website,” Merrill added.

If this is the way you choose to vote, fill out the absentee ballot application and send it back through aphysical drop box at your town hall or mail it.

Merrill and Connecticut registrars said with all the questions about U.S. Postal Service issues, it’s best to use the drop box at town hall to drop off your absentee ballot application and eventually, your absentee ballot.

Murphy and Merrill will hold a news briefing outside the State Capitol in Hartford at 12:45 p.m. Thursday to discuss what Connecticut is doing in partnership with the federal government to strengthen the state's cyber defenses and secure elections.

In March, Merrill and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation announced that the state would receive $5.4 million to enhance the safety of in-person voting in polling places, expand vote at home mail-in voting, and protect the security and integrity of the election and the counting of ballots, according to a news release from senator Murphy’s office.