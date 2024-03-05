Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift urges her 282 million Instagram followers to vote on Super Tuesday

"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," the world's most famous musician wrote on Instagram.

By David K. Li | NBC News

Taylor Swift urged fans in her adopted home state of Tennessee and other Super Tuesday voting jurisdictions to exercise their democratic rights by casting ballots today, NBC News reports.

The simple message to vote might not seem impactful, but this comes from the world's most famous pop star — with 282 million Instagram followers.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” Swift posted on Instagram. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."

Voters in 16 states and American Samoa are holding nominating contests in the biggest day yet of the 2024 presidential primary calendar.

Swift has generally steered clear of political battles, no small feat in today's bad blood sport of red vs. blue, and remained popular across many demographic lines.

She has been vocal in the past about voter registration and her advocacy on this push has previously spiked numbers.

Her first notable political moves came in 2018 in Tennessee, when she endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen, who lost that U.S. Senate race to Republican Marsha Blackburn, and Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who won reelection to the U.S. House.

She went on to endorse Joe Biden in his 2020 victory over incumbent Donald Trump.

