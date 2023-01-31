NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa Won't Be Watching Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl

There's at least one person in America who won't be watching Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Martin

Bosa's classic one-liner about Hurts-Mahomes Super Bowl clash

After beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

And there will be at least one person in America who won't be watching.

"[Hurts is] strong ... I was trying to pull him back, but yeah, he's deceptively strong," Nick Bosa told reporters Tuesday in the 49ers' locker room, then the defensive end weighed in -- or didn't -- on who he thought would win between Hurts and Mahomes.

"That will be a good battle that I will not be watching," Bosa said with deadpan delivery, drawing laughter from the media scrum.

Bosa led the NFL in sacks during the 2022 NFL season with 18.5 but didn't sack Hurts, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott or Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith in the playoffs.

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year front-runner was announced as the winner of San Francisco's Len Eshmont Award on Tuesday, which was voted on by his teammates and honors the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of its namesake.

Bosa is known for his dedication to the game, which is reflected through his on-field abilities.

And even though the All-Pro isn't in the Super Bowl this year, the 49ers Faithful can rest assured next season is on Bosa's mind already.

