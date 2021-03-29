Announcement Expected on Future of Travelers Championship

There will be an announcement about the future of the Travelers Championship Monday afternoon.

Officials from the tournament, the PGA Tour, Travelers, and Gov. Ned Lamont will all participate in a virtual news conference at 1 p.m.

The 2021 Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and three-time winner Bubba Watson have all committed to play in this year's tournament.

Tournament officials have said they hope to have fans back at the course this year.

Travelers has been the title sponsor of the tournament since 2007.