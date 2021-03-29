Travelers Championship

Announcement Expected on Future of Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship - Round Two
Rob Carr

There will be an announcement about the future of the Travelers Championship Monday afternoon.

Officials from the tournament, the PGA Tour, Travelers, and Gov. Ned Lamont will all participate in a virtual news conference at 1 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 2021 Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Sports

NCAA Tournament 4 hours ago

NCAA Tourney Hits Halfway Point, Still the Field Vs. Gonzaga

Tokyo Olympics 5 hours ago

Overseas Tokyo Ticket Holders May Get Only Partial Refunds

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and three-time winner Bubba Watson have all committed to play in this year's tournament.

Tournament officials have said they hope to have fans back at the course this year.

Travelers has been the title sponsor of the tournament since 2007.

This article tagged under:

Travelers ChampionshipPGA TourTPC River Highlands
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us