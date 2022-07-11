Avon Golfer Swings 10 Rounds for Charity

Consider this a win-win situation: a full day of golf while raising money for charity.

When Avon’s Brian Cuddeback says “full day,” he means it. From sun-up until, as he puts it, “I can’t see the ball anymore,” Cuddeback is playing as many holes as he can hoping to raise money for the nonprofit Gifts of Love, which helps address food insecurity in the Farmington Valley.

This is his third year taking on the challenge. Last year, he played 163 holes and raised more than $25,000. This year, he’s shooting for 180 holes and $30,000.

“To come out and say, 'we're going to play 10 rounds of golf in one day' and raise 30,000 bucks is more than I did last year so we keep chipping away at that,” Cuddeback said.

It’s a test of endurance he said is well worth the effort, and he’s learned a few tricks now onto year number three.

“I got a couple of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that are must haves,” Cuddeback said. “Other than that, I learned to hopefully swing softly because you got to make a lot of swings during the day.”

